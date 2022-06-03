NC Governor Cooper proclaims June 3 Gun Violence Awareness Day

RALEIGH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed June 3 as Gun Violence Awareness Day in an effort to raise awareness and remember the lives of those lost to gun violence.

Governor Cooper said Gun Violence Awareness Day was inspired by Hadiya Pendleton who would have celebrated her 25th birthday on this date but was tragically shot and killed as a teenager.

“We cannot forget these tragedies when they fade from the news,” said Governor Cooper in a news release. “I’ve taken Executive action to help in North Carolina, but we can do more. It’s past time for common-sense reforms that must take place at the congressional and legislative levels - stronger background checks, red flag laws, banning assault weapons, and community violence interventions so that we can prevent these horrific events.”

North Carolina has the 17th highest rate of gun deaths in the nation with an average of more than 1,300 gun deaths each year, according to the governor.

We’re told North Carolina added more than 280,000 criminal convictions to the background check system. Gov. Cooper took executive action in 2019 that requires state agencies to take increased action on closing crime reporting gaps between state and federal agencies and expands firearm safety education.

The Governor’s office said Cooper’s recommended budget proposal for FY 2022-23 budget provides $38.7 million to enhance community and school safety statewide.

Governor Cooper says anyone can join this campaign by pledging to wear orange on June 3 to help raise awareness of gun violence and honor the lives of those we have lost.

