NC police looking for runaway teen who may be in the Upstate area

FOREST CITY, NC. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old who ran away Friday morning.

Officers said they were called to a home on M.D. Blanton Road for a report of a runaway teen named Brooklyn Alyssa Anderson. She was last known to be at the home around 11 p.m. on June 2.

Anderson is described as five foot two and weighing 197 pounds with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. Police do not know what she was wearing last.

We’re told Anderson may be in the Simpsonville, SC area.

If you or anyone you know has information, please call SPO Noah Radford at 828-245-5555 or Central Communications at 828-286-2911.

