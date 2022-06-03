Advertisement

1 dead after crashing into ditch in Pickens County, troopers say

Crash in Pickens County.
Crash in Pickens County.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a crash on Highway 11 in Pickens County.

According to troopers, the crash happened on Friday at around 3:27 p.m.

Troopers say the driver of a dump truck was traveling north on Hwy. 11 and the driver of another vehicle was traveling south. They say the driver of the other vehicle was traveling too fast for conditions and was hit by the dump truck. The vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road and hit a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene, troopers say.

