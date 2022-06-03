Pickens County kids can get free books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is now bringing books to many children in Pickens County. The country music icon’s program mails free books to any children under the age 5.

Local nonprofit organization Cliffs Residents Outreach helped bring the program to families who live in one of these four Pickens County zip codes:

29685

29635

29661

29671

The program is also available to residents in other parts of the Carolinas. Click here to check if you’re eligible to sign up.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library sends almost two million Penguin Random House books to children around the world each month. All titles are age-appropriate and chosen by a committee.

