Police shut down part of Hwy 29 due to gas leak

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Wellford Police Department shut down part of Highway 29 after a gas line was hit Friday morning.

Chief of Police David Green said a contractor hit one of the main lines going into the Highway 29 and Tiger Lake Road area.

We’re told this area should be back open around noon.

