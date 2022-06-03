Police shut down part of Hwy 29 due to gas leak

WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Wellford Police Department shut down part of Highway 29 after a gas line was hit Friday morning.

Chief of Police David Green said a contractor hit one of the main lines going into the Highway 29 and Tiger Lake Road area.

We’re told this area should be back open around noon.

