Storms through this evening, clearing tonight

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Expect storms through this evening, with small hail and gusty winds possible. Storm threat should end after 8PM.

After stormy days on Thursday and Friday, the weekend is looking great! Tonight watch for a few lingering showers, but skies should clear and lows will fall into the comfortable 55-62 range!

A viewer shared a picture with us of hail near Pelham Road in Greenville County.

Hail in Greenville County (Viewer photo)

Saturday and Sunday look sunny and pleasant! Highs will stay in the 80s for the Upstate through the weekend, with upper 70s to low 80s in the mountains.

We’ll be watching a tropical system move over Florida this weekend then out in the Atlantic. Latest models keep any real impacts away from us, and minimal for the SC/NC/GA coastline. Possibly a few coastal showers and some high surf/wind.

Next week brings back a chance for showers and storms, mainly by Tuesday.

