Student pitch business proposals for Clemson’s MBA program

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a big day and even bigger moment for some students in the Clemson University MBA program. The Enterprize Awards ceremony was held Thursday afternoon.

Years and months of hard work on display for colleagues.

This is an opportunity for students to show off their entrepreneurial skills by pitching their business concept to six judges.

Like the television show Shark Tank.

17 students had three minutes to convince judges the plan would benefit to entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Woody Grant is the student who came out on top.

“My business is Covalent Innovations,” he said. “We work with laboratories, we work with chemist and we take manual methods and we automate them.”

Grant has a chemistry background. Covalent Innovations, LLC. Was started in October.

“We’ve really been running it since January,” Grant said.

Among the judges were Leigh Ann Miller, she owns Pink Bee in Greenville.

“There were some pitches that I loved the idea but didn’t see it as a viable business pitch,” Miller explained. “All of them have great ground work and a great outlook.”

Miller is also a graduate of Clemson’s MBA program, 2020. Her class didn’t get to pitch because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Becoming a business owner is something she dreamed of. Making it work is a daily lesson, but surrounding herself with “people who are smarter” is how Miller thrives.

“You’re not going to know everything right up front but you got to learn, and be willing to learn as you go,” she said.

The MBA program is nationally known, ranked. Dr. Greg Pickett, Associate Dean for the College of Business, says the Princeton Review ranks them 27th.

“This is the tenth year that we’ve done this,” Pickett explained. “Over the ten years we’ve launched scores of businesses.”

Businesses that are up and running in Greenville, with hundreds of employees.

This is a requirement for students to graduate the program.

The first place winner will receive $15,000, second place winner $3,000, and third place winner $2,000.

For Grant, taking the top prize is not only bragging rights but a boost for his company.

“The lab needs certification; we have a small lab, we’re going to run everything centrally out of that,” Grant explained.

The Enterprize Awards will continue Friday afternoon. Students who are focusing on corporate work will pitch ideas of how leadership makes decisions.

