Woman charged after stabbing husband, breaking into home, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman who stabbed her husband and broke into a home has been charged in two unrelated cases, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Neely Rae Foster, 49, was arrested after stabbing her husband. Deputies said the husband’s daughter was attempting to serve eviction papers to Foster. Foster got upset and threatened to “jump” the daughter. While trying to protect his daughter, the husband was stabbed by Foster.

The Sheriff’s Office received warrants for Foster on domestic violence of a high aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The victim is expected to recover from his non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In a separate case on Thursday, a homeowner’s son caught Foster on video of what he initially thought was just trespassing at his mother’s home. After reviewing the video again, the son noticed the suspect had entered his mother’s home twice.

We’re told Foster admitted to breaking into the home and told deputies she was looking for gas for her car.

Deputies received another warrant for Foster on second-degree burglary.

