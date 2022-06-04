Advertisement

2 dead after shooting in West Asheville, police say

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people are dead after a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon, according to the Asheville Police Department.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Bingham Road at around 2:14 p.m. where they found two people dead with gunshot wounds.

Officials with the criminal investigations division detectives and forensic technicians are processing the scene with the assistance of the state medical examiner as well as Asheville Fire Department and Buncombe County EMS.

If anyone has information about the case contact the police at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone app.

