Clydestrong trends as baby pushes through many health related issues

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One community group is coming together to support one o their own. Southern Customs car club is hosting a car and truck show to help with medical bills for the Childs family.

Clyde Childs is only 9-months-old, but has endured so much in his young life. At just two days old, he was airlifted from Greenville Memorial Hospital to MUSC in Charleston for a heart defect.

The happy baby has been diagnosed with aortic valve stenosis and hydrocephalus.

“The first five months we were in MUSC in the hospital,” Chase Childs, Clyde’s father said. “So, we actually stayed with him the whole first five months before we finally got released the first time.”

Baby picture (Jarvis Robertson)

Over time, Chase says he lost his job because he couldn’t leave his family so far away while his son’s health was uncertain.

“Just like his first procedure, he had his aortic valve ballooned,” Briana Childs, Clyde’s mother said. “He didn’t respond well at all to that; he almost didn’t make it through the night, but he did.”

So far, the young baby has gone through eight surgeries.

“I’ve always said, come spring time we were putting on a show for Clyde,” Whitney Capps, founders of Southern Customs, said. “They are from classic cars to rat rods, to hydraulics.”

The event is going to be held at 605 South Main Street in Belton. Starting at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

It is free to attend. T-shirts will be sold and a raffle prize drawing will be held.

