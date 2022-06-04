Dispatch: Search underway after suspect allegedly rams in Upstate deputy’s car

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch said deputies are searching for a suspect near Shady Tree Drive in Taylors.

Officials said deputies were called out to the scene to investigate a suspicious vehicle.

According to officials, deputies soon discovered the vehicle was stolen. However, the suspect rammed into a deputy’s car and took off on foot once they arrived in the area. Thankfully, no deputies were hurt during the crash.

Currently, deputies are searching the area and trying to find the suspect.

This situation is still developing. We will update this story as officials release new details.

