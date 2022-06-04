Advertisement

Hit-and-run incident in Anderson leaves one person dead

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson City Police Department confirmed that one person died on Friday night following a hit-and-run.

Officers said the crash happened near Murray Avenue and Johnson Street at around 11:14 p.m.

According to officers, nobody saw the crash, and they currently don’t have a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

