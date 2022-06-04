Officers searching for murder suspect who could be armed and dangerous

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Anderson Police Department announced that officers are searching for a suspect wanted for Murder.

Officers said Knydren Jamerrioun Boseman has active warrants for Murder and first-degree Burglary.

Officers described Boseman as around 5 feet 10 inches tall and 175 pounds. They added that he has tattoos on his neck and may have connections to Spartanburg County.

According to officers, they consider Boseman to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about him is asked to contact Detective Vaughn at 864-221-7945 and reference case #22-18551.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.