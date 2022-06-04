Advertisement

City of Greenville add oversized umbrellas to Unity Park for shade

City of Greenville added oversized umbrellas to Unity Park for shade.
City of Greenville added oversized umbrellas to Unity Park for shade.(City of Greenville Facebook page)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville added oversized umbrellas to Unity Park Saturday morning.

The City added these umbrellas to provide shade for visitors after more than 1,700 people signed a petition calling for more shaded areas at the park.

Right now, there are three umbrellas at the Greenville Water Splashpad, one umbrella at the Donovan Playground for toddlers and two umbrellas at the transition from nature play and mound play.

According to a Twitter post, officials say this is only the beginning and more permanent shade structures are going to be arriving soon.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shooting generic
2 dead after shooting in West Asheville, police say
Tunnel to Towers 5K race heads to Greenville
Foundation holds first annual 5k to raise money for our nation’s heroes
Sincere Fitzgerald Johnson (left) and Knydren Jamerrion Boseman (right)
1 arrested, 1 wanted for deadly shooting at Anderson apartment complex, police say
Greenville-based humanitarian organization Direct Support Ukraine has raised more than $55,000...
Local Upstate artists, small businesses, teaming up with Greenville humanitarian group to raise money for Ukraine conflict