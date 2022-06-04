City of Greenville add oversized umbrellas to Unity Park for shade

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville added oversized umbrellas to Unity Park Saturday morning.

The City added these umbrellas to provide shade for visitors after more than 1,700 people signed a petition calling for more shaded areas at the park.

Right now, there are three umbrellas at the Greenville Water Splashpad, one umbrella at the Donovan Playground for toddlers and two umbrellas at the transition from nature play and mound play.

According to a Twitter post, officials say this is only the beginning and more permanent shade structures are going to be arriving soon.

⛱ Oversized umbrellas were added this morning to provide families more comfort. pic.twitter.com/SGMRniIByB — City of Greenville (@CityGreenville) June 4, 2022

