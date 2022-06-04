Advertisement

Pedestrian dies after being hit by two cars on Upstate road

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that a person died on Friday night after being hit by two vehicles.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 10:26 p.m. along US 178 near Huggins Garment Road.

According to troopers, the victim was walking along US 178 when they were hit by a car traveling in the same direction. They added that while the pedestrian was still lying on the road, they were hit by another oncoming vehicle.

