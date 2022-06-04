Upstate group lights up Liberty Bridge orange to raise awareness about gun violence

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Liberty Bridge in downtown Greenville will be lit up orange for two weeks to raise awareness about gun violence.

This is an effort by the group Moms Demand Action, a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. Their efforts led Mayor Knox White to declare June 3 National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Greenville.

The group says they can no longer ignore the crisis that is happening across the nation.

“We want to bring the attention. This is a horrific public health crisis. It’s now the number one killer of children and teens in the US and in South Carolina,” said Dorothy Duncan.

The group will host a Gun Violence Awareness Walk in Simpsonville on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. on North Main Street.

They are asking anyone who wants to participate to wear the color orange.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.