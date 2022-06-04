Advertisement

Upstate group lights up Liberty Bridge orange to raise awareness about gun violence

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Liberty Bridge in downtown Greenville will be lit up orange for two weeks to raise awareness about gun violence.

This is an effort by the group Moms Demand Action, a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. Their efforts led Mayor Knox White to declare June 3 National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Greenville.

The group says they can no longer ignore the crisis that is happening across the nation.

“We want to bring the attention. This is a horrific public health crisis. It’s now the number one killer of children and teens in the US and in South Carolina,” said Dorothy Duncan.

The group will host a Gun Violence Awareness Walk in Simpsonville on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. on North Main Street.

They are asking anyone who wants to participate to wear the color orange.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A group gathered to honor victims and protest gun violence in downtown Greenville on Friday,...
Group gathers to honor gun violence victims
Group raising awareness about gun violence.
Group raising awareness about gun violence
Upstate group raising money for Ukrainian refugees.
Upstate group raising money for Ukrainian refugees
Loved ones seek answers after four teens killed.
Loved ones seek answers after four teens killed in shootings