1 dead, 2 airlifted following head-on crash in South Carolina

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died following a crash on Saturday night.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 7:25 p.m. along Highway 121.

According to troopers, the driver of a Kia was traveling along Highway 121 when they crossed the center line, sideswiped a car and hit a truck head-on. The truck then caught on fire soon after the crash.

The driver of the truck passed away, and a 16-year-old passenger was airlifted to the hospital with injuries. The driver of the Kia was also airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Thankfully, nobody in the car that was sideswiped was injured.

No other information about the victim was released. We will update this story as officials give more details.

