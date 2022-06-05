Advertisement

All vegan festival returns to Upstate for second year

Greenville FunFest
Greenville FunFest(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville FunFest returned on Sunday to celebrate cruelty-free lifestyles, a cleaner environment and a healthier planet.

The event was held at Fluor Field, 935 S. Main Street, Greenville, SC, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Participants enjoyed plant-based dishes, samples and giveaways from the vendors that took part in the event. In total, 45 vendors attended the festival and brought a variety of animal-friendly beauty products, apparel, health services, educational resources, and more!

The event was led by the nonprofit behind Vegfest Expos and Triangle Vegfest. They said the event’s goal was to educate people about the benefits of selecting plant-based choices and promote vegan-friendly businesses and organizations.

Organizers said they decided to bring the event back this year after the success they saw in 2021. “The event was so popular last year that we knew we had to come back,” said Executive Director Helene Greenberg. “The community was ecstatic to have an all vegan festival in Greenville, SC.”

