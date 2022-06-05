Deputies find missing woman in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who suffers from medical conditions.

According to deputies, 55-year-old Sandra Williams was last seen on foot at around 10 a.m. on Churchhill Circle.

Deputies say Williams is five-foot-eight inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, with brown eyes and long dark hair.

They say she was last seen wearing black pants and a gray long-sleeve t-shirt and might be near the Greenville Tech area on N. Pleasantburg Drive.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts call 911.

