Advertisement

Deputies find missing woman in Greenville Co.

Sandra Williams, 55
Sandra Williams, 55(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who suffers from medical conditions.

According to deputies, 55-year-old Sandra Williams was last seen on foot at around 10 a.m. on Churchhill Circle.

Deputies say Williams is five-foot-eight inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, with brown eyes and long dark hair.

They say she was last seen wearing black pants and a gray long-sleeve t-shirt and might be near the Greenville Tech area on N. Pleasantburg Drive.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts call 911.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tunnel to Towels holds 5K.
Tunnel to Towels holds 5K
A look at the Tacos ‘N Tequila fiesta in Greenville County
Tacos ‘N Tequila fiesta
Greenville FunFest
All vegan festival returns to Upstate for second year
North Greenville's baseball team celebrates advancing to the D-II College World Series for the...
North Greenville faces West Chester in opening round of College World Series