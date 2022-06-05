Tropical Storm Alex Moves Away From The US As Heat And Humidity Return To the Western Carolinas

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tropical Storm Alex developed this weekend and has strengthened today into a strong tropical storm. The good news is that it will continue to move away from southeast and will weaken in the open Atlantic.

High pressure, which gave us the beautiful weather this weekend, will move east of the area on Monday. This will shift our winds to southerly, bringing a return of the heat and humidity by Tuesday.

Tonight will be mostly clear tonight with lows near 60 away from the mountains and in the lower 50s in the mountains. Monday will continue with mostly dry conditions with highs in the middle 80s except lower 80s in the mountains.

Some mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will develop across the region starting on Tuesday. Mountain highs will be in the lower to middle 80s through midweek, while a stretch of 90s looks likely for the upstate and northeast Georgia.

We should dry out for Thursday and Friday with highs remaining in the lower 90s in the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. Unsettled weather returns next weekend.

