Livermush festival puts spotlight on Piedmont region specialty

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands came to Main Street in the city of Marion to celebrate one the community’s favorite foods.

Livermush is made using pig liver, other excess pig parts, corn meal, and spices.

There are many ways Livermush can be prepared, but is a popular breakfast item for people in the community.

Its history in North Carolina goes back to German immigrants, and can be found at several local restaurants to this day.

On Saturday the 14th Livermush Festival was held in downtown Marion, celebrating Appalachian heritage. This was the first year the festival had been held since 2019.

One of the reasons the food is such a staple in Marion is because the city is home to one of the largest producers of Livermush, Hunter’s Livermush.

For those wondering what the taste is like, it’s has a taste comparable to a sausage but with a softer texture.

If you missed out on the 2022 Livermush Festival, it’s held every year on the first Saturday in June.

