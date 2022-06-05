Advertisement

North Greenville faces West Chester in opening round of College World Series

North Greenville's baseball team celebrates advancing to the D-II College World Series for the first time in program history.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Greenville baseball is starting its championship run on Sunday afternoon as they take on West Chester in the opening round of the NCAA Division II College World Series.

The game is set to start at 6:00 p.m. at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, NC.

Today’s game will mark the school’s first-ever appearance in the College World Series. We spoke to some of the players last week about this season and what makes this team special.

PREVIOUSLY: Strong bond leads North Greenville to program’s first World Series

