North Greenville faces West Chester in opening round of College World Series

CARY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Greenville baseball is starting its championship run on Sunday afternoon as they take on West Chester in the opening round of the NCAA Division II College World Series.

The game is set to start at 6:00 p.m. at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, NC.

🚨 GAME DAY IS HERE 🚨



Check below for information on the opening round of the @NCAADII College World Series:



📌 | The Town of Cary, NC

🕰 | 6:00 PM EDT

🆚 | @WCUAthletics

📺 | https://t.co/KvvRgdtnWL#ForTheVille | #JKW | #D2BSB — North Greenville Baseball (@NGUBaseball) June 5, 2022

Today’s game will mark the school’s first-ever appearance in the College World Series. We spoke to some of the players last week about this season and what makes this team special.

PREVIOUSLY: Strong bond leads North Greenville to program’s first World Series

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.