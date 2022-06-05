Police need public’s help to identify larceny, fraud suspects
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is asking for the public to help them identify two larceny and fraud suspects.
According to police, one person is a suspect in a larceny of a wallet and the other a suspect in credit card fraud.
If anyone recognizes either of the suspects contact Central Communications at 828 -286-2911.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.