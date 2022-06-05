Advertisement

Police need public’s help to identify larceny, fraud suspects

Police searching for two suspects in larceny and fraud case.
Police searching for two suspects in larceny and fraud case.(Forest City Police)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is asking for the public to help them identify two larceny and fraud suspects.

According to police, one person is a suspect in a larceny of a wallet and the other a suspect in credit card fraud.

If anyone recognizes either of the suspects contact Central Communications at 828 -286-2911.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shooting generic
2 dead after shooting in West Asheville, police say
City of Greenville added oversized umbrellas to Unity Park for shade.
City of Greenville add oversized umbrellas to Unity Park for shade
Tunnel to Towers 5K race heads to Greenville
Foundation holds first annual 5k to raise money for our nation’s heroes
Sincere Fitzgerald Johnson (left) and Knydren Jamerrion Boseman (right)
1 arrested, 1 wanted for deadly shooting at Anderson apartment complex, police say