Police need public’s help to identify larceny, fraud suspects

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is asking for the public to help them identify two larceny and fraud suspects.

According to police, one person is a suspect in a larceny of a wallet and the other a suspect in credit card fraud.

If anyone recognizes either of the suspects contact Central Communications at 828 -286-2911.

