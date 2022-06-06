Asheville police searching for suspect with 6 open warrants

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are looking for a suspect with multiple open warrants against him.

Officers said 36-year-old Michael Aaron Allen is facing six charges for Larceny and Second Degree Trespassing.

Officers described Allen as around five feet five inches tall and 165 pounds. He has brown and brown eyes.

According to officers, he has a tattoo of a skull, the letters “MAA,” and the name “Brandy” on his left arm. They added that he is known to frequently visit the East Asheville area.

Anyone with information on his locations is asked to send tips anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411. People can also contact officers at 828-252-1110.

