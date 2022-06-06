BMW Charity Pro-Am raises funds for local charities

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Celebrities, professional and amateur golfers are hitting the links here in the upstate with the hopes of helping local charities.

Only in Greenville can you find comedian Larry the Cable Guy and boxer Canelo Alvarez on the same green. Them, along with countless other celebrities, make up the BMW Charity Pro-Am. It’s an event that brings thousands of dollars to local charities.

It’s an event competitors look forward to.

“I love this place,” Andrew Yun, Pro Golfer, said. “I love this golf course.”

And the community cherishes.

“This year, it became an Upstate event with us not only being at Thornblade but at the Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg,” Kari Snyder, Director of Community Engagement, said. “So it feels so amazing this year. We’ve had a lot of support from the community all throughout the Upstate, now that it’s an all exclusive event.”

The BMW Charity Pro-Am bringing some bright stars to the Upstate, like Anthony Anderson and Ken Griffey Jr.

“It’s all the community coming together, rallying for those charities and then the celebrities being that huge aspect,” Snyder said. “We get some really great names out here. And, they’re so much fun. They draw a lot of people.”

“It seems to go hand in hand with playing golf and helping out others,” Yun said. “And providing for local charities. I know that on the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour and out here, that’s one of their biggest missions. To be able to do that while playing golf is a bonus.”

The real stars are those this event helps. Over the past 20 years, over $14 million has been raised for local charities.

“The stories that you hear from these charities I think is what’s most impactful at where these funds go,” Snyder said. “There’s cancer patients. This can go to buying their wigs. Children at the Meyers Center, it’s going to support their education. It all feels really good to be doing all of this here in the community. I know they appreciate it.”

The Pro-Am tees off Thursday, June 9th and runs through Sunday. If you’d like to come on out and watch, you can purchase tickets here or you can visit the website for more information.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.