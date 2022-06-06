Advertisement

Candidate for Attorney General (R-SC): Alan Wilson

Attorney General Alan Wilson speaks during a news conference in Columbia on Dec. 1, 2021.
Attorney General Alan Wilson speaks during a news conference in Columbia on Dec. 1, 2021.(Mary Green)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alan Wilson is a Republican running for reelection as Attorney General of South Carolina.

Wilson has held the office since 2011. He earned a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

While serving as Attorney General, Wilson appealed a court ruling saying South Carolina’s ban at the time on gay marriage was unconstitutional.

In February 2022, he issued an opinion saying South Carolina doctors have the authority to prescribe off-label drugs like Ivermectin to treat COVID-19. He opposes vaccine mandates for workers in South Carolina, including those in healthcare.

Read more about the campaign here.

