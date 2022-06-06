Candidate for Secretary of State (R-SC): Keith Blandford

Keith Blandford is a Republican running for Secretary of State of South Carolina.

Blandford is a veteran from Virginia. He initially also ran for U.S. House for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District in the 2022 election but withdrew before the Republican primary.

He believes in enforcing election integrity, blocking federal health and mask mandates, and termination of the Department of Education.

Read more about the campaign here.

