Candidate for Secretary of State (R-SC): Mark Hammond
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark Hammond is a Republican running for reelection as Secretary of State of South Carolina.
Hammond has held the office since 2003. He is a graduate of Dorman High School who previously served as a criminal investigator and Clerk of Court in Spartanburg County.
Increasing protections for charitable donations has been a key issue for Hammond, who has also initiated reforms targeting charity abuses.
