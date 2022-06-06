Candidate for Secretary of State (R-SC): Mark Hammond

Mark Hammond is a Republican running for reelection as Secretary of State of South Carolina.

Hammond has held the office since 2003. He is a graduate of Dorman High School who previously served as a criminal investigator and Clerk of Court in Spartanburg County.

Increasing protections for charitable donations has been a key issue for Hammond, who has also initiated reforms targeting charity abuses.

