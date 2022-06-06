Advertisement

Candidate for Secretary of State (R-SC): Mark Hammond

South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond presents his 2021 “Angel” organizations in...
South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond presents his 2021 “Angel” organizations in Columbia on Nov. 16, 2021(WIS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mark Hammond is a Republican running for reelection as Secretary of State of South Carolina.

Hammond has held the office since 2003. He is a graduate of Dorman High School who previously served as a criminal investigator and Clerk of Court in Spartanburg County.

Increasing protections for charitable donations has been a key issue for Hammond, who has also initiated reforms targeting charity abuses.

Read more about the campaign here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State Rep. Krystle Matthews, D-Berkeley, launched her campaign against U.S Sen. Tim Scott...
Candidate for U.S. Senate (D-SC): Krystle Matthews
You Decide
Candidate for U.S. Senate (D-SC): Angela Geter
You Decide
Candidate for U.S. Senate (D-SC): Catherine Fleming Bruce
Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, announces his candidacy for state superintendent of education...
Candidate for Superintendent of Education (D-SC): Jerry Govan Jr.
Lisa Ellis announced her candidacy Friday, March, 25, 2022.
Candidate for Superintendent of Education (D-SC): Lisa Ellis