Candidate for Superintendent of Education (D-SC): Gary Burgess
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Gary Burgess is a Democrat running for Superintendent of Education for South Carolina.
Burgess is the former superintendent for Anderson County District 4.
He believes schools should be locally controlled through trustee boards, with a focus on schools offering a rigorous education and a place where teachers want to work.
Read more about the campaign here.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.