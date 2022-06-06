Advertisement

Candidate for Superintendent of Education (D-SC): Gary Burgess

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Gary Burgess is a Democrat running for Superintendent of Education for South Carolina.

Burgess is the former superintendent for Anderson County District 4.

He believes schools should be locally controlled through trustee boards, with a focus on schools offering a rigorous education and a place where teachers want to work.

Read more about the campaign here.

