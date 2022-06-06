Candidate for Superintendent of Education (D-SC): Lisa Ellis
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lisa Ellis is a Democrat running for Superintendent of Education for South Carolina.
Ellis is an educator who created the teacher advocacy group SC for ED.
She supports higher pay for teachers and school support staff. She opposes any redistribution of public school funds for private schools. She believes more state funding should go to improving mental health counseling and safety upgrades for schools.
