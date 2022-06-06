Advertisement

Candidate for Superintendent of Education (R-SC): Bryan Chapman

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Jun. 6, 2022
Bryan Chapman is a Republican running for Superintendent of Education for South Carolina.

Chapman is a pastor who currently serves on the board of for Florence Public School District One.

Key issues for Chapman include increasing teacher retention, implementing sex trafficking safety curriculum, and enhancing learning tracks for students who are not college-bound.

