Candidate for Superintendent of Education (R-SC): Kathy Maness

Kathy Maness is a Republican running for Superintendent of Education for South Carolina.

Maness is the executive director of the Palmetto State Teachers Association and has been endorsed by incumbent state Superintendent Molly Spearman.

She supports school choice and would like to implement a portal for parents’ feedback on curriculum and standards. She opposes critical race theory.

