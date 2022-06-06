Advertisement

Candidate for Superintendent of Education (R-SC): Kathy Maness

Source: Live 5
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Kathy Maness is a Republican running for Superintendent of Education for South Carolina.

Maness is the executive director of the Palmetto State Teachers Association and has been endorsed by incumbent state Superintendent Molly Spearman.

She supports school choice and would like to implement a portal for parents’ feedback on curriculum and standards. She opposes critical race theory.

Read more about the campaign here.

