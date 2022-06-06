Candidate for Superintendent of Education (R-SC): Kizzi Gibson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kizzi Gibson is a Republican running for Superintendent of Education for South Carolina.
Gibson is an educator in Lexington, SC.
Key issues for Gibson’s campaign include teacher retention, a “character and virtual-building initiative” to oppose critical race theory, school choice, and financial restructuring of education across the State.
