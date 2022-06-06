Advertisement

Candidate for Superintendent of Education (R-SC): Kizzi Gibson

You Decide
You Decide(FOX Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kizzi Gibson is a Republican running for Superintendent of Education for South Carolina.

Gibson is an educator in Lexington, SC.

Key issues for Gibson’s campaign include teacher retention, a “character and virtual-building initiative” to oppose critical race theory, school choice, and financial restructuring of education across the State.

Read more about the campaign here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State Rep. Krystle Matthews, D-Berkeley, launched her campaign against U.S Sen. Tim Scott...
Candidate for U.S. Senate (D-SC): Krystle Matthews
You Decide
Candidate for U.S. Senate (D-SC): Angela Geter
You Decide
Candidate for U.S. Senate (D-SC): Catherine Fleming Bruce
Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, announces his candidacy for state superintendent of education...
Candidate for Superintendent of Education (D-SC): Jerry Govan Jr.
Lisa Ellis announced her candidacy Friday, March, 25, 2022.
Candidate for Superintendent of Education (D-SC): Lisa Ellis