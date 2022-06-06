Candidate for Superintendent of Education (R-SC): Lynda Leventis-Wells
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lynda Leventis-Wells is a Republican running for Superintendent of Education for South Carolina.
Leventis-Wells is a former law enforcement officer and board member for Greenville County Schools.
She supports school choice and opposes critical race theory as well as COVID-19 mandates for schools.
