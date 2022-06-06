Advertisement

Candidate for Superintendent of Education (R-SC): Travis Bedson

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Travis Bedson is a Republican running for Superintendent of Education for South Carolina.

Bedson is a businessman from the Lowcountry.

He opposes critical race theory and social and emotional learning. He believes in cutting administrative overhead to increase classroom funding in schools, with a focus on creating more trade programs in the state.

Read more about the campaign here.

