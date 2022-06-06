Advertisement

Candidate for U.S. Senate (D-SC): Catherine Fleming Bruce

You Decide
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Catherine Fleming Bruce is a Democrat running for South Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat.

Bruce is an author and activist.

She believes in healthcare for all and supports the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. She supports codifying Roe v. Wade and believes gun violence should be declared a public health emergency.

Read more about the campaign here.

