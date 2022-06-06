Advertisement

Candidate for U.S. Senate (D-SC): Krystle Matthews

State Rep. Krystle Matthews, D-Berkeley, launched her campaign against U.S Sen. Tim Scott...
State Rep. Krystle Matthews, D-Berkeley, launched her campaign against U.S Sen. Tim Scott Tuesday morning at the Statehouse in Columbia.(Matthews for Senate via Facebook)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Krystle Matthews is a Democrat running for South Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat.

Matthews is the state Representative for South Carolina’s District 117. She serves on the committees for Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs, and Operations and Management.

Environmental policy, fair voting rights, affordable housing and women’s rights are key issues for Matthews.

Read more about the campaign here.

