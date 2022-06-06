Candidate for U.S. Senate (D-SC): Krystle Matthews
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Krystle Matthews is a Democrat running for South Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat.
Matthews is the state Representative for South Carolina’s District 117. She serves on the committees for Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs, and Operations and Management.
Environmental policy, fair voting rights, affordable housing and women’s rights are key issues for Matthews.
