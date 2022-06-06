Deputies arrest Upstate man after finding drugs in moped

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Westminster man after finding drugs in his car during a traffic stop on June 2.

A deputy initiated a traffic stop on Bocephus Bentley, 37, who was driving a moped on Cornelia Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Office. During the traffic stop, the deputy received permission from Bentley to search his moped and backpack. The deputy seized approximately 10.91 grams of meth.

The Sheriff’s Office said Bentley was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on a charge of trafficking in meth, second offense, as a result of the traffic stop. He was also served with two outstanding general session bench warrants and an outstanding arrest warrant on a charge of distribution of meth.

We’re told Bentley received a $50,000 surety bond on the distribution of meth charge and a $75,000 surety bond on the trafficking in meth charge.

