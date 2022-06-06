Deputies looking for stolen pontoon in Pendleton

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a pontoon boat that was stolen from a address in Pendleton.

Deputies said the 2019 Veranda Express pontoon was stolen from a Cherry Street Extension address between the evening hours of May 31 and first thing in the morning on June 1.

If you or anyone you know has information on where the pontoon might be, please contact the ACSO at 864-260-4440 and reference case number 2022-07464.

