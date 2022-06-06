Advertisement

Deputies need public’s help to identify suspect in Polk County

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help to identify the suspect in the photos above.

According to deputies, the suspect broke into the Dollar General on Hwy. 9 N. in Sunny View during the early morning hours of Saturday, June 4.

If anyone has information about the identity of this person call Det. Sgt. Caleb Edwards at 828-899-0332.

