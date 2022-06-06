FBI warns businesses of multi-state fraud scheme

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FBI Charlotte Division is warning businesses about a fraud scheme operating on victims in eight states.

In the scheme, fraudsters use stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases over the phone on victims in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia, and Kentucky, according to the FBI.

We’re told more than 100 businesses have been targeted so far in 2022 including tire stores, furniture stores, lumber companies, trailer businesses, and appliance stores. Once a purchase was made over the phone, items were picked up by drivers and taken to other states for resale.

The agency said in many cases, drivers were hired through online job sites and paid using third-party cash applications and were not aware the items were purchased illegally. Days later, the victim businesses learned the sales were fraudulent.

FBI Charlotte is working with several law enforcement agencies and asks anyone who believes their business has had similar incidents should call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or fill out a complaint online here.

MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies man hit by boat propeller on Lake Keowee

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.