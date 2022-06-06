Advertisement

FBI warns businesses of multi-state fraud scheme

Fraud alert
Fraud alert(WAFB)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FBI Charlotte Division is warning businesses about a fraud scheme operating on victims in eight states.

In the scheme, fraudsters use stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases over the phone on victims in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia, and Kentucky, according to the FBI.

We’re told more than 100 businesses have been targeted so far in 2022 including tire stores, furniture stores, lumber companies, trailer businesses, and appliance stores. Once a purchase was made over the phone, items were picked up by drivers and taken to other states for resale.

The agency said in many cases, drivers were hired through online job sites and paid using third-party cash applications and were not aware the items were purchased illegally. Days later, the victim businesses learned the sales were fraudulent.

FBI Charlotte is working with several law enforcement agencies and asks anyone who believes their business has had similar incidents should call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or fill out a complaint online here.

MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies man hit by boat propeller on Lake Keowee

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Frances Duncan 100th birthday celebration
Upstate woman celebrates 100th birthday in Greenville
Divine Johnson was hospitalized after what DJJ said was a 'group disturbance'
Teen hospitalized after attack while in custody, family demands answers
jobs
New manufacturer to create 600 jobs in Greenville County
Bocephus Bentley
Deputies arrest Upstate man after finding drugs in moped