How local farmers are competing with inflation at grocery stores

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you have a family to feed, then you know how expensive groceries are these days.

In fact, a survey from Retail Insight says 68 percent of surveyed customers have become more price-conscious at the grocery store.

We asked local farmers how they’re competing.

Natalia Ceron is the CEO of La Familia Produce at Beechwood farms, in Marietta. She says the prices aren’t always easy to beat.

“They’re not going to spend $1.50 on a tomato when they can get it at the grocery store for 50 cents,” Ceron said.

Ceron says the cost to make produce at her farms have gone up too.

“Diesel for the tractors. The fertilizer that we use—that has tripled,” said Ceron.

They have six tractors that cost over a grand to fill up. Plus, packaging has gone up too. Therefore, some of her prices have had to go up with them so that her family can make a living.

“We do find ourselves competing, sometimes, with prices at the grocery store. And grocery stores, also, they don’t always look at what’s the freshest or best quality. They, sometimes, want to get what’s cheaper, even if they have to import it from other countries,” Ceron said.

Then, there’s not only the struggle of paying the workers harvesting in the field, but also finding them. Ceron says there have been some labor shortages as well as competitive pay. She says, in some other countries, field workers only get paid a few bucks an hour. That means the produce is cheaper. And grocery stores are likely to buy there to keep prices low. However, here, if you’re not paying over $10 an hour, no one is applying. Plus, there can be issues with homeland security.

“Are you going to work out in the field almost all day in the sun for $10 an hour? I don’t think so,” said Ceron.

Don Lubsen is the manager of Forx Farm, in Anderson. He says they mostly provide to restaurants, but gas prices have affected them as well.

“The fuel prices are a real hurt,” Lubsen said, “We’ve adjusted our prices by five percent.”

However, he says sales at farmer’s markets have been steady. And major distributers are buying more also. They hope to readjust the prices around September.

“We’re doing a lot more business at farmer’s markets than we were before COVID, before all the inflation,” said Lubsen.

Both farmers say they are doing their best to keep the prices reasonable, but, sometimes their prices are cheaper than the stores, and sometimes they’re not.

“They think that we are setting our own prices or trying to upsell, but that’s not really the case,” Lubsen said.

You can visit Hub City Farmer’s Market, in Spartanburg, to support both farmers and many more. Click here to learn more.

