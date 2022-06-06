Advertisement

UPDATE: One injured, search for hospital shooter ongoing in Goldsboro

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - One person was injured during a shooting at an Eastern Carolina hospital Sunday evening.

Wayne County Public Information Officer Joel Gillie said that one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the hospital.

Gillie said that the shooting was domestic in nature and that the shooter left the scene.

The search for the shooter is ongoing and law enforcement said the person’s identity is known.

The lockdown at the hospital was lifted at 9:10 p.m.

Previous story:

Law enforcement has responded to an active shooter situation at an Eastern Carolina hospital.

Wayne County Public Information Officer Joel Gillie said that dispatch received a call at 8:17 in reference to an active shooter at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Gillie said that Goldsboro Police and Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies are at an active scene right now.

The hospital is on lockdown right now.

Gillie did not have any information on injuries.

