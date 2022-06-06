Advertisement

Manhunt underway after shots fired in Anderson County

Manhunt on Moores Mill Road.
Manhunt on Moores Mill Road.(Viewer photo)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A manhunt is underway in Anderson County after the sheriff says a wanted suspect fired shots at a woman on Monday.

The incident happened on Moores Mill Road.

Sheriff Chad McBride said Jamie Marchbanks, who has active warrants for his arrest, shot at a woman in a car in the area. She was not hurt.

K-9s are assisting in tracking the suspect, who deputies believe is still armed. Deputies said he may have barricaded himself in a camper.

Marchbanks is wanted for charges including animal cruelty, McBride said.

Stay with FOX Carolina News for updates on this developing situation.

