North Greenville beats West Chester 3-1 in World Series opening game
CARY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the program’s first game in the Division-II College World Series, North Greenville beat West Chester 3-1.
The Crusaders struck first blood in the contest. In the bottom of the second inning, catcher John Michael Faile stepped to the plate for the first time since undergoing a knee surgery three weeks ago. He blasted the ball over the wall for a solo home run.
NGU led by a run after two innings.
The score remained the same until the bottom of the fifth.
Utility player Jax Cash was stealing second, when the pitch got away from the West Chester catcher. Cash was able to steal second and third.
That made it easy sledding for Cory Bivins, who logged the RBI single. North Greenville took a 2-0 lead after the fifth inning.
After giving up a run in the top of the sixth, the Crusaders respond.
With runners on the corners, Gehrig Octavio chops one up the middle to give NGU the two-run lead again.
The score remained the same for the remainder of the contest and the Crusaders won.
Up next, North Greenville will advance in the winners bracket to play no. 5 seed Angelo State on Tuesday, June 7 at 6:00 p.m.
