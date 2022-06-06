Advertisement

Overturned tractor trailer blocking traffic on North Highway 25

Flipped tractor trailer in Travelers Rest.
Flipped tractor trailer in Travelers Rest.(Viewer submitted photo)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRACTOR TRAILER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to an overturned tractor-trailer in the Travelers Rest area.

The crash happened at 9 a.m. on North Highway 25 near Belvue School Road, according to Highway Patrol.

We’re told the crash is blocking the roadway.

This is all the information we have at this time.

