SCHP: 1 dead after car crashes, overturns in Laurens County

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after a car overturned in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 9 p.m. on Hellams Road.

Troopers say a Chevrolet was traveling south on Hellams Road when the driver crossed over the center of the road then traveled off the left side of the road hitting an embankment and overturned.

The driver died at the scene.

