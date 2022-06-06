Advertisement

SCHP: 1 dead after car crashes, overturns in Laurens County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after a car overturned in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 9 p.m. on Hellams Road.

Troopers say a Chevrolet was traveling south on Hellams Road when the driver crossed over the center of the road then traveled off the left side of the road hitting an embankment and overturned.

The driver died at the scene.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

