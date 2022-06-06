Storm chances increasing this week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Storm chances increase this week, mainly for Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll get a break late week, then another round of storms for Saturday.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 60s. Tuesday brings a chance for PM showers and storms, highs will warm into the low to mid 80′s, which is normal for this time of year.

Rain is move likely on Wednesday, with some showers as early as the AM hours, then spotty storms for the afternoon. Highs will get close to 90.

A lull in the storminess comes Thursday into Friday, then we’ll have a potent system arriving Friday night into Saturday to bring another round of scattered showers and storms.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.