Upstate celebrates Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - At Christ Church in Greenville, a celebration of Queen Elizabeth on the final day of her Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating 70 years on the throne, the longest reigning monarch in the history of the United Kingdom.

“I think it’s wonderful that Christ Church have been able to do this, be able to celebrate the Queen here in Greenville South Carolina,” said Christine Barlow, with Daughters of the British Empire.

“She represents stability, she represents a great Christian witness and we’re just proud to be here to celebrate this huge occasion,” added President of St. Andrew’s Society of Upper South Carolina Scott Anderson.

For those with roots across the pond who now live in the Upstate, they say it’s an honor to be able to celebrate the Queen at their new home

“I know we’ve all been watching on the TV what’s been going on in England and I must say it makes me a little homesick. I wish I was there,” said Barlow.

The ceremony featured music from the Queen’s coronation, the Greenville Pipes and Drums, and other special guests.

“Queen Elizabeth is, of course, the most prominent member of the Anglican communion and has been a devoted servant living out a life of faith and service to her country and people around the world,” explained Christ Church Assistant Chancellor Wade Kolb.

After the service, the celebration of the Queen continued outside bringing a piece of comfort and home to some in attendance.

“I’ve always felt like it’s hard to know where you’re going if you don’t know where you come from and we’ve come from, you know many of the people in our country, come from the United Kingdom,” said Anderson.

