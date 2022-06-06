Upstate district to finalize next year’s budget including purchases for student safety

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County School Board of Trustees is expected to finalize a budget for the next school year and it includes purchases meant for students’ safety.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. to take a second and final vote on the new budget. We’re told the board is looking at spending more than $789 million.

The district says they are buying Evolv body scanners. The Evolv body scanners are already in use at Spartanburg District 6 but after the Tanglewood Middle School shooting, Greenville County Schools is looking at the technology being implemented in schools.

The Evolve scanners use artificial intelligence to sense weapons and the lanes are portable, according to the district. The district plans to move the scanners from school to school for random inspections.

We’re told it is going to cost the district $700,000 which includes three of the dual scanning lanes, a district technician to run the system, and a sheriff’s deputy the school will hire to assist the technician. The budget says an additional request for funding will be made later.

Parents have one more chance to comment on the budget before the final vote Monday night.

